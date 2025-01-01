About this product
WHY CHOOSE LEAFCURE PAIN CREAM?
Our CBD Pain Cream is the ideal choice for those seeking localized fast relief of muscle or joint discomfort and soreness.
Your skin is the largest organ of your body — meaning that it provides an excellent substrate for quick absorption and fast relief. Unlike oils, which have to be metabolized inside the body, creams can be applied locally for pinpointed accuracy of treatment.
With our pain cream, the CBD effect begins as soon as the product is absorbed. Our creams are excellent for those suffering from joint discomfort, skin-specific conditions like eczema or psoriasis and for targeting irritation and inflammation directly at the site.
Ingredients INGREDIENTS
Water, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol and Ceteareth-20, Sunflower Oil, Shea Butter, Glyceryl Monostearate, Coconut Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Sweet Almond Oil, Phenoxetol, Vitamin E, Sodium Citrate, Carbomer, Menthol, Camphor, Organic Peppermint Oil, Organic Lavender Oil, Organic Marjoram Oil, Organic Rosemary Oil, Organic Wintergreen Oil and Organically Grown Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil. (Contains Almond Oil!)
Product Life PRODUCT LIFE
18-Month Shelf Stable
About this brand
Leafcure
Leafcure is a family owned, and operated natural wellness company of medical professionals, located in Gilbert, AZ.
All of our CBD products are professionally formulated with access to lab reports on each package, or tincture bottle.
Partnerships: 24 minimum SKU
☆ Consignment = 35% Profit.
☆ $2,000 Partner = 45% Profit.
☆ $5,000 Partner = 55% Profit.
>What sets us apart???
1.Owned and backed by medical professionals.
2.Direct contact with experts for any questions or doubts.
3.On site educational seminars by owners of Leafcure for subscription sign ups and sales events.
4.Sales Team Education
5.Excellent Customer Service 24/7
6.Marketing Material including ( Feather Banners, Window Cling, Information Placards, Brochures, Shelf Talkers, Display Set Up and more...
Leafcure is an innovative health and wellness company focused on bringing safe, effective products to the world so people can live more active, healthy lives.
From the premium materials we source to the testing we perform, and manufacturing designations we proudly hold with the FDA, we are hyper-focused on creating products that far exceed the marketplace.
We supply health food stores, supplement stores, wellness shops, veterinarian clinics, family practice clinics, estheticians, cafes, adult shops and smoke shops from AZ-CO.
