Leafcure‘s THC-free pet tinctures give your favorite furry companions all the benefits of our phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Safe, high-quality and easy to administer, support your pet’s health and quality of life without side effects.



All tincture bottles are 1oz (30ml). $59.95



WHY CHOOSE LEAFCURE HEMP CBD OIL FOR DOGS, CATS, & OTHER PETS?



Leafcure CBD tincture for pets is fast-acting and easily administered. You can put it directly into your pet’s mouth or into their favorite food. As with all of our high-quality products, our PCR pet tinctures are THC free — meaning your pet can enjoy all of the benefits of CBD with no side effects and no high.



IngredientsINGREDIENTS

Organically Grown Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Grape Seed Oil.



ServingsSERVINGS

60 servings based on 40-pound animal

Usage instructions: 4-8 drops per 10 pounds of body weight

Product LifePRODUCT LIFE

18-Month Shelf Stable



Microbial AnalysisMICROBIAL ANALYSIS

Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g

Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g

E. Coli = Negative

Salmonella = Negative

Contaminant AnalysisCONTAMINANT ANALYSIS

Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND)

Lead: ND

Arsenic: ND

Residual Solvents: ND



KEY BENEFITS

Premium Grade

Manufactured in USA

Organically Grown Hemp



THE WORLD’S BEST ORGANIC HEMP-BASED PRODUCTS: THE LEAFCURE PHILOSOPHY



CBD without THC. Leafcure products contain zero THC — meaning you enjoy all of the incredible benefits of CBD with none of the psychoactive side effects of marijuana.



Your time is valuable, and your shopping experience is important. Enjoy complimentary shipping by USPS anywhere in the U.S.



Proudly grown in the U.S.A. We hold ourselves to rigorous farming standards, and we oversee every step of the production process. This allows us to ensure that the product we’re offering is both high-quality and responsibly made.



Full spectrum. Our products contain all of the cannabinoids present in our proprietary, nutrient-rich strain of hemp known as PCR hemp. You get the synergistic impact — or entourage effect — of all cannabinoids and terpenes working together.



Tight quality controls and consistent manufacturing. All our products are manufactured in a GMP-certified facility that conforms to FDA guidelines.



Pharmaceutical grade. Our products are produced following the strictest guidelines and quality control measures, allowing us to call them pharmaceutical grade.



We care about consistency. All our hemp comes from the same strain, ensuring uniformity. Plus, our hemp oil comes from the exact same extraction process in the same facility — meaning you receive a product that’s reliable, predictable and effective.



Our standards are rigorous and thorough. We test every single batch of our PCR hemp oil to ensure that the products you receive are the highest quality available, without any metals, pesticides or THC.



Industry-leading innovation. Leafcure’s partner is the only company in the world with a proprietary chromatography process that removes THC, waxes and chlorophyll while leaving all the cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids intact.

