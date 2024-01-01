Our veterinarian-formulated treats use water soluble hemp oil and contain the same proprietary formulas used in our other products, providing superior results in a tasty, dog-approved chew.



Amount: Bag of 30 Dog Treats/$34.95



WHY CHOOSE LEAFCURE CBD DOG TREATS?

Our veterinarian-formulated dog treats provide a full spectrum profile of synergistic compounds that are naturally present in our phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) organically grown hemp oil.



These chews are tasty, with a hearty beef flavor that your dog will love. They’re easy to digest, too — meaning Fido enjoys the same fast absorption and quick relief that humans get with other Leafcure CBD products. But these supplement treats are specially formulated with your dog in mind. Our dog treats also use our PCR hemp oil in a water soluble powder, making absorption into the bloodstream even greater.



All Leafcure CBD products can be administered to your pets in order to improve their health and quality of life!



INGREDIENTS

2 mg Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (Per Treat), Water, Dried Brewer’s Yeast, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sodium Alginate, Beef Liver Powder, Natural Bacon Flavor, Flaxseed Oil, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Organic Sweet Potato Powder, Sunflower Lecithin (Non-GMO), Citrus Pectin, Vitamin E, Sodium Propionate, Calcium Sulfate Dehydrate, Natural Mixed Tocopherols (Natural Preservative), Dextrin.



SERVINGS

30 servings per bag



Usage instructions:1-2 treats daily per 25 pounds



ATTRIBUTES

Full-Spectrum Profile

Naturally Present Terpenes

Zero THC



MICROBIAL ANALYSIS

Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g

Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g

E. Coli = Negative

Salmonella = Negative



CONTAMINANT ANALYSIS

Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND)

Lead: ND

Arsenic: ND

Residual Solvents: ND



KEY BENEFITS

All Natural

Manufactured in USA

Organically Grown Hemp

Veterinarian Formulated

THE WORLD’S BEST ORGANIC HEMP-BASED PRODUCTS: THE LEAFCURE PHILOSOPHY



CBD without THC. Leafcure products contain zero THC — meaning you enjoy all of the incredible benefits of CBD with none of the psychoactive side effects of marijuana.



Your time is valuable, and your shopping experience is important. Enjoy complimentary shipping by USPS anywhere in the U.S.



Enhanced absorption. Our water-soluble softgels are 4x more absorbable than a standard tincture oil. Relief comes faster, and you see results with smaller serving sizes.



Proudly grown in the U.S.A. We hold ourselves to rigorous farming standards, and we oversee every step of the production process. This allows us to ensure that the product we’re offering is both high-quality and responsibly made.



Full spectrum. Our products contain all of the cannabinoids present in our proprietary, nutrient-rich strain of hemp known as PCR hemp. You get the synergistic impact — or entourage effect — of all cannabinoids and terpenes working together.



Tight quality controls and consistent manufacturing. All our products are manufactured in a GMP-certified facility that conforms to FDA guidelines.



Pharmaceutical grade. Our products are produced following the strictest guidelines and quality control measures, allowing us to call them pharmaceutical grade.



We care about consistency. All our hemp comes from the same strain, ensuring uniformity. Plus, our hemp oil comes from the exact same extraction process in the same facility — meaning you receive a product that’s reliable, predictable and effective.



Our standards are rigorous and thorough. We test every single batch of our PCR hemp oil to ensure that the products you receive are the highest quality available, without any metals, pesticides or THC.



Industry-leading innovation. Leafcure’s partner is the only company in the world with a proprietary chromatography process that removes THC, waxes and chlorophyll while leaving all the cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids intact.

