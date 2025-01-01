About this product
Soothing aloe vera, refreshing cucumber extract, alfalfa extract, and lupine protein support our CBD oil in this dermatologist-tested multifunctional formulation.
Ingredients INGREDIENTS
Water/Agua, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (150 mg of CBD), Medicago Sativa (Alfalfa) Seed Extract, Hydrolyzed Lupine Protein, Propanediol, Glycerine, Agua, Butylene Glycol, Carbomer, Polysorbate 20, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sandalwood Extract, Cucumber Extract, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexylene Glycol, Fluorphlogopite and Titanium Dioxide.
ATTRIBUTES
Zero THC
Premium Grade
Microbial Analysis
Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g
Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g
E. Coli = Negative
Salmonella = Negative
Contaminant Analysis
Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND)
Lead: ND
Arsenic: ND
Residual Solvents: ND
Key Benefits
Organically Grown Hemp
Premium Grade
About this brand
Leafcure
Leafcure is a family owned, and operated natural wellness company of medical professionals, located in Gilbert, AZ.
All of our CBD products are professionally formulated with access to lab reports on each package, or tincture bottle.
Partnerships: 24 minimum SKU
☆ Consignment = 35% Profit.
☆ $2,000 Partner = 45% Profit.
☆ $5,000 Partner = 55% Profit.
>What sets us apart???
1.Owned and backed by medical professionals.
2.Direct contact with experts for any questions or doubts.
3.On site educational seminars by owners of Leafcure for subscription sign ups and sales events.
4.Sales Team Education
5.Excellent Customer Service 24/7
6.Marketing Material including ( Feather Banners, Window Cling, Information Placards, Brochures, Shelf Talkers, Display Set Up and more...
Leafcure is an innovative health and wellness company focused on bringing safe, effective products to the world so people can live more active, healthy lives.
From the premium materials we source to the testing we perform, and manufacturing designations we proudly hold with the FDA, we are hyper-focused on creating products that far exceed the marketplace.
We supply health food stores, supplement stores, wellness shops, veterinarian clinics, family practice clinics, estheticians, cafes, adult shops and smoke shops from AZ-CO.
