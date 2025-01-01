Our CBD Oil Tinctures give you results quickly and easily. Each drop contains our full spectrum, THC-free phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Simple and safe, use sublingually day or night for your ideal serving of CBD.



All tincture bottles are 1oz (30ml).



•500mg $59.95



•1000mg $99.95



Flavors: Tranquil Mint, Orange



WHY CHOOSE LEAFCURE HEMP CBD OIL?

Leafcure tincture products are fast-acting and easily administered. As with all of our high-quality products, our PCR Tinctures are THC free — meaning you enjoy all of the benefits of CBD with no side effects and no high.



INGREDIENTS

Mint: Organically Grown Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Peppermint Oil for Flavor and Stevia.



Orange: Organically Grown Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, MCT Oil and Orange Essential Oil for Flavor.



SERVINGS

30 servings per bottle



Usage instructions: 1-4 servings per day



Product Life

18-Month Shelf Stable



Microbial Analysis

Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g

Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g

E. Coli = Negative

Salmonella = Negative

Contaminant Analysis

Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND)

Lead: ND

Arsenic: ND

Residual Solvents: ND

KEY BENEFITS

Manufactured in U.S.A.

All-Natural

Organically Grown Hemp



THE WORLD’S BEST ORGANIC HEMP-BASED PRODUCTS: THE LEAFCURE PHILOSOPHY



CBD without THC. Leafcure products contain zero THC — meaning you enjoy all of the incredible benefits of CBD with none of the psychoactive side effects of marijuana.



Your time is valuable, and your shopping experience is important. Enjoy complimentary shipping by USPS anywhere in the U.S.



Enhanced absorption. Our water-soluble soft gels are 4x more absorbable than a standard tincture oil. Relief comes faster, and you see results with smaller serving sizes.



Proudly grown in the U.S.A. We hold ourselves to rigorous farming standards, and we oversee every step of the production process. This allows us to ensure that the product we’re offering is both high-quality and responsibly made.



Full spectrum. Our products contain all of the cannabinoids present in our proprietary, nutrient-rich strain of hemp known as PCR hemp. You get the synergistic impact — or entourage effect — of all cannabinoids and terpenes working together.



Tight quality controls and consistent manufacturing. All our products are manufactured in a GMP-certified facility that conforms to FDA guidelines.



Pharmaceutical grade. Our products are produced following the strictest guidelines and quality control measures, allowing us to call them pharmaceutical grade.



We care about consistency. All our hemp comes from the same strain, ensuring uniformity. Plus, our hemp oil comes from the exact same extraction process in the same facility — meaning you receive a product that’s reliable, predictable, and effective.



Our standards are rigorous and thorough. We test every single batch of our PCR hemp oil to ensure that the products you receive are the highest quality available, without any metals, pesticides or THC.



Industry-leading innovation. Leafcure’s partner is the only company in the world with a proprietary chromatography process that removes THC, waxes, and chlorophyll while leaving all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids intact.

