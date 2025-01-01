About this product
Our CBD Oil Tinctures give you results quickly and easily. Each drop contains our full spectrum, THC-free phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Simple and safe, use sublingually day or night for your ideal serving of CBD.
All tincture bottles are 1oz (30ml).
•500mg $59.95
•1000mg $99.95
Flavors: Tranquil Mint, Orange
WHY CHOOSE LEAFCURE HEMP CBD OIL?
Leafcure tincture products are fast-acting and easily administered. As with all of our high-quality products, our PCR Tinctures are THC free — meaning you enjoy all of the benefits of CBD with no side effects and no high.
INGREDIENTS
Mint: Organically Grown Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Peppermint Oil for Flavor and Stevia.
Orange: Organically Grown Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, MCT Oil and Orange Essential Oil for Flavor.
SERVINGS
30 servings per bottle
Usage instructions: 1-4 servings per day
Product Life
PRODUCT LIFE
18-Month Shelf Stable
Microbial Analysis
MICROBIAL ANALYSIS
Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g
Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g
E. Coli = Negative
Salmonella = Negative
Contaminant Analysis
CONTAMINANT ANALYSIS
Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND)
Lead: ND
Arsenic: ND
Residual Solvents: ND
KEY BENEFITS
Manufactured in U.S.A.
All-Natural
Organically Grown Hemp
THE WORLD’S BEST ORGANIC HEMP-BASED PRODUCTS: THE LEAFCURE PHILOSOPHY
CBD without THC. Leafcure products contain zero THC — meaning you enjoy all of the incredible benefits of CBD with none of the psychoactive side effects of marijuana.
Your time is valuable, and your shopping experience is important. Enjoy complimentary shipping by USPS anywhere in the U.S.
Enhanced absorption. Our water-soluble soft gels are 4x more absorbable than a standard tincture oil. Relief comes faster, and you see results with smaller serving sizes.
Proudly grown in the U.S.A. We hold ourselves to rigorous farming standards, and we oversee every step of the production process. This allows us to ensure that the product we’re offering is both high-quality and responsibly made.
Full spectrum. Our products contain all of the cannabinoids present in our proprietary, nutrient-rich strain of hemp known as PCR hemp. You get the synergistic impact — or entourage effect — of all cannabinoids and terpenes working together.
Tight quality controls and consistent manufacturing. All our products are manufactured in a GMP-certified facility that conforms to FDA guidelines.
Pharmaceutical grade. Our products are produced following the strictest guidelines and quality control measures, allowing us to call them pharmaceutical grade.
We care about consistency. All our hemp comes from the same strain, ensuring uniformity. Plus, our hemp oil comes from the exact same extraction process in the same facility — meaning you receive a product that’s reliable, predictable, and effective.
Our standards are rigorous and thorough. We test every single batch of our PCR hemp oil to ensure that the products you receive are the highest quality available, without any metals, pesticides or THC.
Industry-leading innovation. Leafcure’s partner is the only company in the world with a proprietary chromatography process that removes THC, waxes, and chlorophyll while leaving all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids intact.
About this brand
Leafcure
Leafcure is a family owned, and operated natural wellness company of medical professionals, located in Gilbert, AZ.
All of our CBD products are professionally formulated with access to lab reports on each package, or tincture bottle.
Leafcure is an innovative health and wellness company focused on bringing safe, effective products to the world so people can live more active, healthy lives.
From the premium materials we source to the testing we perform, and manufacturing designations we proudly hold with the FDA, we are hyper-focused on creating products that far exceed the marketplace.
We supply health food stores, supplement stores, wellness shops, veterinarian clinics, family practice clinics, estheticians, cafes, adult shops and smoke shops from AZ-CO.
