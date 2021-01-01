Legend
Legend Indica 0.75g Prerolls
About this product
Legend is proud to offer its 0.75g Indica prerolls. A fusion of indica-dominant strains with medium THC potency evenly blended and prerolled with thin, natural paper for a smooth, consistent burn. Aromas range from earthy and spicy to floral and sweet with terpenes like beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, d-Limonene, and alpha-Humulene.
Evenly rolled with thin, natural paper. Packaged as 3 x 0.75g prerolls for ease and convenience.
Evenly rolled with thin, natural paper. Packaged as 3 x 0.75g prerolls for ease and convenience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!