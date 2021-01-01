Legend
Legend 1g Bubba Kush Vape Cartridge
About this product
Bubba Kush is a classic heavy indica with wide popularity. This earthy, coffee, fuel-filled profile also boasts sweet, and chocolate notes. The top five terpenes include terpinolene, myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, guaiol, and limonene.
High-purity extract. Natural terpenes. No additives or fillers.
THC: 80mg/g
CBD: <60 mg/g
Size: 1g
Type: Indica dominant
Aroma: Earthy, sweet, fuel
Prominent Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
