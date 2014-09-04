Legend
Legend 1g Super Sour Diesel Vape Cartridge
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Super Sour Diesel is a potent sativa that has pungent, herbal, and citrus flavours. Super Sour Diesel is a cross between two well-known strains, Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel. The prominent terpenes are beta-caryophyllene, limonene, humulene, bisabolol, and myrcene.
High-purity extract. Natural terpenes. No additives or fillers.
THC: 80mg/g
CBD: <60 mg/g
Size: 1g
Type: Sativa dominant
Aroma: Pungent, herbal, citrus
Prominent Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
High-purity extract. Natural terpenes. No additives or fillers.
THC: 80mg/g
CBD: <60 mg/g
Size: 1g
Type: Sativa dominant
Aroma: Pungent, herbal, citrus
Prominent Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
Super Sour Diesel effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
431 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!