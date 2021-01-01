Legend
Legend Sativa 0.75g Prerolls
About this product
Legend is proud to offer its 0.75g Sativa prerolls. A fusion of sativa-dominant strains with medium THC potency and aromas ranging from citrus and sweet to woody and floral. Dominant terpenes like d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Guaiol, and alpha-Bisabolol contribute to overall flavour and aroma.
Evenly rolled with thin, natural paper. Packaged as 3 x 0.75g prerolls for ease and convenience.
