About this product
New! LĒVO Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
• Designed specifically to work with infused oil & butter
• Certified Kosher
• All natural, no preservatives
• Real chocolate chips
• Can be made vegan with egg substitute
• Add 1/2 cup of your own infused oil
• Yields 24 cookies
• Made in facility that also processes egg, milk, soy, tree nuts
• Works with all oils and butters
Elevate your cookies with this #LEVOmade mix designed specifically for infused oil.
Dry Mix Ingredients (vegan), 17.5oz:
Unbleached Wheat Flour, Chocolate Chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin [an emulsifier], vanilla), Sugar, Brown Sugar (sugar, molasses), Natural Flavors, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Baking Powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, corn starch, monocalcium phosphate).
Wet Ingredients you'll need at home:
1 egg (or egg substitute), 1/2 cup infused butter, ghee, or oil
Bake for 10-12 min at 350°. Full recipe directions are labeled on the package.
We do not accept returns on food items.
About this brand
LĒVO Oil Infusion
LĒVO Takes The Confusion Out Of Infusion. At the touch of a button, LĒVO unleashes the deliciousness of at-home herbal creations, smartly infusing your oils, butters, honeys, milks, and more with essential flavors and nutrients. It’s simple to use, intelligent, and mess-free.