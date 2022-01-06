The Wake & Bake Kit you need: LĒVO Confetti Birthday Pancake & Waffle Mix plus Coconut & Avocado Infusion Oil, Red Herb Block Tray, and Infusion Sprayer.



• Designed specifically to work with infused oil & butter

• Certified Kosher, Non-GMO

• All natural sprinkles

• No synthetic colors or flavors

• Makes both waffles or pancakes with sprinkles inside

• Super easy to make, just mix & cook

• Add 1 tablespoon of your own infused oil per 1 cup box mix, stored in the herb block tray

• Spray your pancakes with infused oil for extra potency

• Makes a great gift for the infüsiast in your life - or yourself!

• Made in a facility that also processes egg, milk, soy, tree nuts

• Works with all oils and butters

