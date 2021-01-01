liiv
1:1 Oil
About this product
liiv 1:1 cannabis oil is a whole flower cannabis concentrate offering 12.5mg THC & CBD per ml. Each 20ml bottle of standard spectrum 1:1 oil has 500mg of activated cannabinoids. liiv 1:1 oil is made with vegan MCT oil which aids in the absorption of cannabinoids, and is odourless, flavourless and hypoallergenic. Each bottle comes with an easy-to-use syringe for accurate titration.
Cannabinoid: 1:1 Balanced
THC 12.5mg/ml
CBD 12.5mg/ml
Sizes: 20 ml
