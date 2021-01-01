Loading…
Logo for the brand liiv

liiv

Buddha Haze Vape Cartridge

About this product

The Buddha Haze Vape is inspired by our fruity yet musky Buddha Haze strain. It features a flavourful botanical-derived terpene profile in a 0.5g 510 thread compatible cartridge. THC dominant, the Buddha Haze Vape cartridge has 800mg/g activated cannabinoid content.

Cannabinoid: THC Dominant

THC 77%-83%
CBD <1%
0.5 g Cartridge
