liiv
Buddha Haze Vape Cartridge
About this product
The Buddha Haze Vape is inspired by our fruity yet musky Buddha Haze strain. It features a flavourful botanical-derived terpene profile in a 0.5g 510 thread compatible cartridge. THC dominant, the Buddha Haze Vape cartridge has 800mg/g activated cannabinoid content.
Cannabinoid: THC Dominant
THC 77%-83%
CBD <1%
0.5 g Cartridge
