liiv
CBD Oil
About this product
Fan favourite liiv CBD Oil is made from whole ﬂower CBD cannabis concentrate, with over 500mg active activated cannabinoids per 20 ml bottle. Made with vegan MCT oil, liiv’s standard spectrum CBD oil is odourless, flavourless and hypoallergenic, with an easy-to-use syringe included for easy titration.
Cannabinoid: CBD Dominant
THC <2mg/ml
CBD 25mg/ml
Sizes: 20 ml
