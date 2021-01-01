Loading…
Logo for the brand liiv

liiv

CBD Oil

About this product

Fan favourite liiv CBD Oil is made from whole ﬂower CBD cannabis concentrate, with over 500mg active activated cannabinoids per 20 ml bottle. Made with vegan MCT oil, liiv’s standard spectrum CBD oil is odourless, flavourless and hypoallergenic, with an easy-to-use syringe included for easy titration.

Cannabinoid: CBD Dominant

THC <2mg/ml
CBD 25mg/ml
Sizes: 20 ml
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!