liiv
Kinky Kush Pre-Rolls
About this product
Descending from award-winning Californian genetics, this indica showcases a dusting of trichomes that crown the dense forest of green. A smoky, woody, pine aroma highlighted by hints of lilac greets the nostrils.
THC: 28%
CBD: ≤1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
THC: 28%
CBD: ≤1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!