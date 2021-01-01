liiv
Kinky Kush Vape Cartridge
About this product
The Kinky Kush Vape is inspired by our top-selling Kinky Kush strain, with a botanical-derived terpene profile that delivers traditional earthy, pine aromas and flavours. Each 0.5g cartridge is THC forward, with 800mg/g activated cannabinoid content.
Cannabinoid: THC Dominant
THC 77%-83%
CBD <1%
0.5 g Vape Cartridge
