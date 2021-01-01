liiv
THC Capsules
About this product
liiv's THC-forward vegan capsules are both discreet and convenient, with 10mg THC per piece. Each container offers 15 hard shell capsules, perfect for taking on-the-go. Made with our popular liiv THC cannabis oil, liiv capsules have been developed with consistent processes and formulation techniques so you always know what to expect.
Cannabinoid: THC Dominant
THC 10mg per capsule
CBD <1mg per capsule
Sizes: 15 pack
