liiv
THC Oil
About this product
For all you THC fans, liiv THC oil has over 15mg THC per ml. Made from whole flower cannabis concentrate and vegan MCT oil, liiv THC oil is odourless, flavourless and hypoallergenic, and comes with an easy-to-use syringe for accurate titration. Available in a 20ml bottle.
Cannabinoid: THC Dominant
THC 15mg/ml
CBD <2mg/ml
Sizes: 20 ml
