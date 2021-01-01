Loading…
liiv

THC Oil

About this product

For all you THC fans, liiv THC oil has over 15mg THC per ml. Made from whole flower cannabis concentrate and vegan MCT oil, liiv THC oil is odourless, flavourless and hypoallergenic, and comes with an easy-to-use syringe for accurate titration. Available in a 20ml bottle.

Cannabinoid: THC Dominant

THC 15mg/ml
CBD <2mg/ml
Sizes: 20 ml
