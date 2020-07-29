liiv
Yin & Yang Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 7%CBD 8%
About this product
Our favourite CBD/THC strain, Yin & Yang is now available as a 1g pre-roll. This indica-dominant hybrid has a woody scent that some say resembles earl grey tea. Yin & Yang is a cultivar from Harlequin and Jack The Ripper. Machine rolled for industry leading precision, this convenient 1g pre-roll delivers a smooth, consistent burn.
Cannabinoid: 1:1 Balanced
THC 5-11%
CBD 7-13%
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g
Cannabinoid: 1:1 Balanced
THC 5-11%
CBD 7-13%
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g
Pennywise effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
307 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!