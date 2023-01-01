About this product
The Eden male water pipe adapter fits any 14mm and 18mm downstem. Made from Medical Grade Stainless Steel this accessory was made to last. Turn your dry herb vaporizer into the ultimate bong accessory with the Linx Eden Male Water Pipe Adapter. Super simply to use just attach the adapter to your Eden vaporizer, connect the adaptor to the downstem and vila! You’ll get instant cleaner and larger cloud with every hit.
FEATURES:
- Fits 14mm and 18mm Downstems
- Made of Medical Grade Stainless Steel
- Easy Cleaning
- Heavy Metals Tested
DIMENSION:
0.5 in (diameter) x 1 in (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Eden
About this brand
Linx Vapor
Are you looking for a vaping experience that is both enjoyable and healthy? Look no further than Linx Vapor! Linx Vaporizers are designed to provide a safer vaping experience by using top-quality materials and advanced heating technology, resulting in a smooth and flavorful vapor that is free from harmful chemicals and toxins. Our vision has been to create a stylish and affordable vaporizes that are health-conscious and deliver quality taste and vapor. Our entire product line is carefully crafted to ensure the ultimate vaping experience. Choose to vape better with Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
