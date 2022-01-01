About this product
The Linx Nectar Needles make it easy to fill any cartridge with your favorite distillate concentrate using our Nectar Needles for oil cartridges. These needles are the perfect size to fit on the glass syringes you use for distillates. Save money and time by making it simple to reload your atomizer or carts whenever you want.
FEATURES:
- Two Sets Of Nectar Needles
- Fits All Syringe Dablicators
- Discreet Design
DIMENSION:
1 x 22.86 mm Nectar Needle, 1 x 27.94 mm Nectar Needle
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Hermes 3
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
