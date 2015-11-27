Loading…
Logo for the brand Made by Hemp

Made by Hemp

Critical Kali Mist Disposable Vape Pen 0.22g

Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

Critical Kali Mist effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
81% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
54% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people say it helps with paranoid
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
ADD/ADHD
18% of people say it helps with add/adhd
