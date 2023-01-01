About this product
Never Run Out of Clean Baskets!
Along with the right flame, a clean basket is key to getting consistent performance from your MagicStone, and our Hit Kit is a simple way to always have a clean basket at hand. The screw top MagicStone tin contains a dozen of our our custom-fit baskets and combined with the simple soak tube, it creates a pretty effortless process.
Just pour a little isopropyl alcohol in the soak and when a basket gets a bit sticky, empty it and drop it into the tube and grab a clean one for your next hit. When you’ve emptied the tin, dump the baskets from the tube into a strainer, rinse them under hot water and in a couple of minutes you’re all set for days/weeks of optimum hits.
Order with your Elemental Kit and save the shipping cost.
Along with the right flame, a clean basket is key to getting consistent performance from your MagicStone, and our Hit Kit is a simple way to always have a clean basket at hand. The screw top MagicStone tin contains a dozen of our our custom-fit baskets and combined with the simple soak tube, it creates a pretty effortless process.
Just pour a little isopropyl alcohol in the soak and when a basket gets a bit sticky, empty it and drop it into the tube and grab a clean one for your next hit. When you’ve emptied the tin, dump the baskets from the tube into a strainer, rinse them under hot water and in a couple of minutes you’re all set for days/weeks of optimum hits.
Order with your Elemental Kit and save the shipping cost.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MagicStone Handcrafted Smokeless Instruments
Introducing The Odyssey and The Alchemy, the only direct-light, real time convection instruments delivering the pure essence of cannabis flower with the simplicity of a pipe. MagicStone is a patented dry-herb vaporizer with no batteries to charge, no waiting, no smoke, no chemicals. And each is also a stunning work of functional art.
Each MagicStone is carved from a single block of soapstone, then precision machined, assembled, tooled and finished by hand by genuinely passionate Vermont artisans. And every MagicStone instrument comes with a lifetime warranty, numbered and signed by the maker.
We designed these pieces to be both functionally awesome and a nice little creative gem as well…sort of a modern artifact. And because each is truly one-of-a-kind, with a lot of hand detailing at every stage, your MagicStone is unique to you. Odysseys can also be personalized with your name or initials engraved in stone and filled with matching gold as a nice finishing touch.
Each MagicStone is carved from a single block of soapstone, then precision machined, assembled, tooled and finished by hand by genuinely passionate Vermont artisans. And every MagicStone instrument comes with a lifetime warranty, numbered and signed by the maker.
We designed these pieces to be both functionally awesome and a nice little creative gem as well…sort of a modern artifact. And because each is truly one-of-a-kind, with a lot of hand detailing at every stage, your MagicStone is unique to you. Odysseys can also be personalized with your name or initials engraved in stone and filled with matching gold as a nice finishing touch.