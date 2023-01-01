The Marley Natural Smoked Glass Water Pipe is an impressive piece of glassware that you’ll want to show off. It’s made from hand-blown, durable borosilicate glass, and features a thickly bolstered base for extra stability and balance. The angled collar pullout bowl, eight-slit percolator stem, ice disc, and spacious expansion chamber make this water pipe the perfect way to enjoy smooth, cool smoke without any harshness.



Marley Natural smoking accessories are made with the highest quality materials and are sustainably sourced for maximum environmental protection. When you choose Marley Natural smoking products, you get more than just a stylish accessory; it’s a statement about your respect for nature.



This particular water pipe includes a striking gold stripe decal. This can be used as an accent, but also serves as an excellent visual reference when loading your ground material into the bowl. The total height of the water pipe is approximately twelve inches tall, making it easy to store and transport anywhere.



To use this Marley Natural Smoked Glass Water Pipe correctly, fill it up with water until it comes to around one inch above the tip of the downstem. Then carefully pack ground material into the bowl before applying heat and drawing through the mouthpiece to enjoy your smoke session.



Maintenance of this water pipe isn’t difficult either — all parts can be cleaned with isopropyl alcohol or rinsed with plain water before drying them off with a paper towel or cloth rag. This ensures that your Marley Natural Smoked Glass Water Pipe will stay in top condition while giving you a great smoking experience every time.



Overall, if you’re looking for an attractive way to upgrade your smoking routine without compromising on high-quality materials and sustainability efforts, then look no further than this stunning Marley Natural Smoked Glass Water Pipe! Not only does it feature sleek design elements like its gold stripe decal but also offers superior functionality compared to other brands in terms of cooling smoke thanks to its eight-slit percolator stem and spacious expansion chamber. Make sure you keep up with maintenance for longevity so that you can continue using your pipe for years to come!

