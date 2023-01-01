The Marley Natural deluxe water pipe is the perfect combination of style, function, and design. It's crafted from sustainably sourced black walnut and hand-blown borosilicate glass for superior durability and a luxurious feel. The 5-hole downstem and ice pinch make your smoking experience smooth, cool, and enjoyable. Additionally, the removable wood smoke chamber connects to the water pipe's beaker base allowing for easy maintenance of your piece. This is an ideal collectible that will upgrade your individual smoking ritual or make a great addition to any group gathering.



The Marley Natural Water Pipe stands out due to its sleek design, combining both wood and glass materials seamlessly into one unit. The black walnut gives it a premium look while still providing a durable shell that won't scratch or dent easily. On top of this, the borosilicate glass ensures that each draw is smooth, cool, and full of flavor as it passes through the 5-hole downstem resting inside the ice pinch. This setup also helps keep particles from entering into your vapor/smoke, giving you a more pleasurable experience every time you take a drag from this beauty.



Maintenance of this gorgeous Water Pipe is simple; its glass parts can be cleaned with isopropyl alcohol and chenille sticks or soft brushes for best results -- other sections can be wiped clean with a microfiber cloth using warm water and soap solution before drying it off completely. The black walnut material should also be maintained regularly with block oil for added luster.



Using this incredible smoker couldn’t be easier; just load up your preferred herbs into the glass bowl before sliding it into the ground glass connection in order to start inhaling! Once finished just pull out the bowl to clear out all vapor/smoke before starting anew. And if you need extra cooling effects just add a few cubes in the ice pinch which will give you smoother draws every time!



The Marley Natural Water Pipe is an absolute must have for any smoker looking to step up their game — not only does it look fantastic but also provides superior performance that’s sure to please even discerning taste buds! With its sleek design made from high quality materials combined with easy maintenance and usage instructions there’s no wonder why this has become such a popular choice amongst smokers around the world!

