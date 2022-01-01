Intelligent design enhanced by premium craftsmanship makes our black walnut wood Storage Lock Box a stand-alone piece. The uniquely engineered slide-top doubles as an integrated tray, perfect for preparation, while the interior has removable acrylic dividers for convenient storage. The smaller compartments can hold multiple jars. The larger compartment is ideal for storing your smoking accessories. To clean, simply wash in warm soapy water with a soft sponge and dry thoroughly. This is a great addition to your home collection and an essential companion piece for your versatile lifestyle.
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and skincare products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand.
