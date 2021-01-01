About this product

Product Category: High-CBD, Low-THC (25mg of CBD per mL to 5mg of THC per mL) 750mg of Total CBD and150mg of total THC per 30mL bottle​



MediPharm Labs CBD25:5 is a pharma-quality CBD dominant Release Formula oil containing 25 mg/mL of CBD and 5mg/mL of THC using full spectrum cannabis concentrate produced at MediPharm Labs using strict manufacturing standards to bring you the highest quality and purity.​



​This high-quality formulated oil has a unique flavour profile from the naturally occurring cannabis terpenes. Our coconut/palm-based MCT carrier oil has been carefully chosen for its sustainable practices from plantation through manufacturing.​



Each drop (activation) of this product contains approximately 0.65 mg of CBD and 0.13 mg of THC.