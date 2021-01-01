Loading…
MediPharm Labs

CBN1:2 Nighttime Formula

About this product

Product Category: High-CBN, High-THC (10mg/g of CBN per mL to 20mg/g of THC per mL) 300mg of Total CBN and 600mg of THC per 30mL bottle​

​MediPharm Labs CBN1:2 is a pharma-quality high-CBN Nighttime Formula containing 10mg/mL of CBN and 20mg/mL of THC made using refined CBN material produced at MediPharm Labs using strict manufacturing standards to bring you the highest quality and purity.​

​This high-quality formulated oil has a subtle cannabis flavour. Our coconut/palm-based MCT carrier oil has been carefully chosen for its sustainable practices from plantation through manufacturing.

Each drop (activation) of this product contains approximately 0.28 mg of CBN, 0.55 mg of THC, and 0.03 mg of CBD.
