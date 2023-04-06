$10 OFF COUPON FOR LEAFLY MEMBERS ONLY $29.95 - $10 COUPON CODE (LEAFLY10) = $19.95 FIRST 50 CUSTOMERS
Full Spectrum CBD oil vape cartridges are a fantastic source for elevated wellness and vitality. We offer 10 delicious fan favorite flavors to choose from. Our oils are made from ultra premium organically grown hemp. Enjoy the great taste and aroma of authentic nutritional, flavored CBD oil.
100% Organic Non-GMO Lab-tested to be free from pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers Derived from American Hemp guaranteed to contain less than 0.2% THC 1000 mg cartridge contains approximately 65% CBD = 650mg CBD Good for about 300 puffs (estimated 2 mg of cbd per puff) Suggested Use 20-50 puffs per day
Tested By CannaSafe: vape-cartridge-lab-report
What is CBD Oil?
CBD stands for Cannabidiol (Can-a-bid-i-ol). Cannabidiol is a main component of cannabis and in an all natural class of molecules called cannabinoids, found in the plant genus, Cannabis Sativa L. CBD makes up to 40% of the plant and is just one of over 100 compounds found in cannabis (including both hemp and marijuana). Out of all of these compounds, CBD and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) are almost always present in the highest concentrations They are, therefore, the most researched of all the phytocannabinoids found in cannabis. CBD is the non-psychoactive component that can hold a wide variety of potential benefits. It does not induce the high feelings that THC does. The human body actually has a system known as the endocannabinoid system. It utilizes cannabinoids in a variety of ways in the body. CBD oil is the purest form of cannabidiol extract from the hemp or marijuana plant, found in tincture form.
What are the potential benefits?
Full spectrum CBD oil may be able to provide the following:
Support for normal, everyday stresses including anxiety* Healthy muscle and joint recovery from exercise* Support for a sense of calm for focus*
MedPlex CBD products include whole-plant hemp extracts. The extracts contain a unique blend of cannabinoids - plus terpenes. Cannabinoids are phytochemical compounds that are produced by the hemp plant. Non-psychoactive (only trace amounts of THC below <0.3%).
Take CAUTION when using any CBD products as they may fail THC screenings and CBD can metabolize in a way that may show a false positive. Either way, take any and all CBD products are your own risk.
Shopping online for flavored CBD products, can sometimes feel like a risky decision because you don’t always know what you’re going to get. But when it comes time to buy CBD vape cartridges, online can often be the best option because you end up saving big. You see, a vape cartridge of CBD oil for sale in a shop would typically get marked up by a storefront, meaning you don’t get the lower cost that some online retailers would normally be offering.
We always try to keep our prices as low as possible, without sacrificing any quality. So if you decide to buy the 1000mg vape cart, you can rest easy knowing that you're getting value where it counts most. There aren’t actually all that many CBD carts in 1000mg with our 10 different fruit flavors on the market, because normally it can be a bit challenging to find these flavored options in higher milligram oils.
Shopping online also means it is easy to compare our prices with other CBD companies. You’ll be happy to find that all other high-quality products are either in the same price range as ours, or actually even more expensive. When buying CBD oil it is vital to watch out for the classic trap of under priced CBD oil. If the CBD oil you intend to purchase is less than our prices, there is a likely chance that the product is not as 'high-grade' as advertised.
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
5,783 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products to its customers. MedPlex sells CBD, CBG and Delta-8 products in the form of oils, tinctures, balms, creams, skin treatments, vape cartridges/pods, gummies and chocolates.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination, MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.