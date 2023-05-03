About this product
About this strain
Green Mango effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
40% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Muscle spasms
20% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!