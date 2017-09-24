Brand: Alpha

Product Line: Sugar Kush Pre Rolls

Strain Type: Sativa

Strain: Jack Herer Reserve

THC % : 29.8

Product Count: 10 pre rolls in a jar

Price: $60 per jar or 3 jars for $160 save $20

Available at: https://medplex.com/products/alpha-sugar-kush-jack-herer-reserve-sativa-thc-thca-delta-9-pre-rolls-10-pack-8g



Frequently Asked Questions



How long does it take to ship and receive my order?

We ship all order within 24 - 48 hours on weekdays only, holiday weekends may disrupt the flow of order processing. The 3 shipping options available with the USPS are as follows:

First Class: (Ground Advantage) 4-5 business days delivery time.

Priority Mail: 2-3 business days.

Express Overnight: 24-48 hours delivery time.



Do you offer discreet shipping?

Yes, all orders are shipping in either a small brown box, heavily padded mailer, or USPS priority flat rate box.



How can I track my package?

Our shipping software automatically sends out an email letting you know that your order was shipped.

The email will read, your order has shipped. At the bottom of the email there is a tracking number that links directly to the post office website for live real time information. If you do not see the email in your inbox, check the spam folder as well.

If you cannot find the email, contact us via livechat or email for immediate status.



Are your products legal?

Yes, since 2018 all of the products that we carry are 100% compliant with the Federal Hemp Bill.

Latest legal update: On Thursday, May 19, 2022, the Ninth Circuit ruled that products that contain the hemp-derived cannabinoid known as delta-8 THC are completely legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, and are also entitled to legal protections under federal law, including copyright and trademark protection.

This decision both provides clarity to hemp-industry members and empowers individuals and companies interested in exploring the innovation and business opportunities surrounding hemp derivatives, including the hundreds of cannabinoids contained within the cannabis plant (of which delta-8 THC is only one).



How old do I have to be to buy your products?

Most states require 18+ for CBD only products, and 21+ for THC or THC+CBD products.



Why are cbd derived thc products better than real cannabis derived thc products?

Most real cannabis products contain pesticides, herbicides and mold. These toxins are commonly found in their gummies, chocolate, vape products, pre rolls and pre packaged flower.

Source 1: https://www.businessinsider.com/marijuana-bacteria-contamination-health-concerns-2016-12

Source 2: https://medium.com/marijuana-wire/pesticides-fungicides-lead-mold-cannabiss-dirty-secret-31cc7ff3bb6f



Hemp on the other hand, is naturally resistant to most pests, so it doesn't need pesticides or herbicides. Therefore, the finished products like gummies, contain ZERO toxins.

Source: https://www.andykerr.net/hemp-environmental-benefits



Do you ship to my country?



We ship within the United States only. We do NOT ship to Canada, Europe or South America.



DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT

Consult a physician before using this product

Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.

Delta 8 THC will likely cause you to fail a drug test. Do not use this product if you need to pass a drug test.

All products on medplex.com are legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. This product is in full compliance with the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill.



Disclosures

All products sold on this site are derived from 100% legal USA hemp and contains less then 0.3% Delta9 in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill.

The products on this site are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21 depending on the laws of your governing state or territory. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by the FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law. Delta-8 disclaimer

