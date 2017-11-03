Blueberry Candy Cannabis THC + Mushroom Gummies 6000mg Delta 8 Delta 9 THCP 300mg THC Gummy Vegan

About this product

Each gummy packs a total of 300mg THC complex which contains KCA Certified Delta 8 THC + Delta 9 THC + THCP all potent cannabinoids blended with an exclusive proprietary blend of functional mushrooms containing: reishi mushrooms, lions mane mushrooms, turkey tail mushrooms and chaga mushrooms.
Be prepared to experience an elevation experience that is cleaner and healthier than ever before.

Warning: High dosage gummies are for experienced users only.
Cut 1 gummy into quarters and start with 1/4 to establish individual tolerance.

Please allow 45-60 minutes for effect to fully work. Once the sensation sets in, it may last for 3-8 hours or more.

Base ingredients: vegan fruit pectin
Gummies in a jar: 20 gummies
Dosage per gummy: 300mg of blended THC
Container: child resistant, air sealed hard plastic container
Actives: all actives are derived from the L-sativa hemp plant

About this strain

Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, THCA, THCP, and exotic cannabinoid products in the form of gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.

MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.

MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.

Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.

This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
