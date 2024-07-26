Future Pre Roll THC Delta 9 Dank Grape Ape 31.8%

Future pre rolls are a product ahead of their time! Each pre roll is made with flower infused with hash oil and rolled in thc sugar crystals. This potent pre roll is ideal for relaxation, boosting creativity, and achieving deep euphoria.

About this strain

Mountain Girl x Grape Ape by Pilot Farm is a heavy hybrid cross that combines the herbal, earthy aroma of Mountain Girl with the grape flavor of Grape Ape. The effects are a mixture of heavy physical relaxation, stress relief, and appetite stimulation, making Mountain Girl x Grape Ape a fantastic strain for the end of the day. Its sedative effects compound with continued consumption, offering a steady descent into restfulness.

MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, THCA, THCP, and exotic cannabinoid products in the form of gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.

MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.

MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.

Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.

This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
