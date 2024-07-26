Future Pre Roll THC Delta 9 Dank Grape Ape 31.8%
Hybrid
Mountain Girl x Grape Ape by Pilot Farm is a heavy hybrid cross that combines the herbal, earthy aroma of Mountain Girl with the grape flavor of Grape Ape. The effects are a mixture of heavy physical relaxation, stress relief, and appetite stimulation, making Mountain Girl x Grape Ape a fantastic strain for the end of the day. Its sedative effects compound with continued consumption, offering a steady descent into restfulness.
