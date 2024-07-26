Holy Moly Pre Rolls Indica San Fernando Valley SFV Indica THC Delta 9 31.9%

by MedPlex Online Dispensary
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Product rating:
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Holy Moly Pre Rolls Indica San Fernando Valley SFV Indica THC Delta 9 31.9%

On Sale 10 pre rolls $60 8 grams net weight.

Medplex Online Dispensary, we ship to your home or office fast!

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Negatives:

  • San Fernando Valley Cookies effects are mostly calming.

    San Fernando Valley Cookies potency is higher THC than average.

San Fernando Valley Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between San Fernando Valley OG Kush and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. With its prestigious lineage, San Fernando Valley Cookies combines the best of both worlds to create a captivating cannabis experience. San Fernando Valley Cookies features a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 24%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that San Fernando Valley Cookies' effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. This strain is known for its ability to provide a sense of calm while inducing a blissful and uplifting mood. Medical marijuana patients often turn to San Fernando Valley Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects offer relief without being overly sedating. Bred by Cali Connection, San Fernando Valley Cookies features flavors like sweet citrus, earthy pine, and a touch of herbal spiciness. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, contributing to its potential for relaxation and mood enhancement. The average price of San Fernando Valley Cookies typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. Whether you're seeking a way to unwind and boost your spirits or looking for a strain that can provide gentle relief, San Fernando Valley Cookies delivers a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. If you've had the pleasure of indulging in San Fernando Valley Cookies through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand MedPlex Online Dispensary
MedPlex Online Dispensary
Shop products
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, THCA, THCP, and exotic cannabinoid products in the form of gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.

MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.

MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.

Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.

This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
Notice a problem?Report this item