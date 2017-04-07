Smash Sex Gummies Libido Enhancing Him/Her Ashwaganda Damiana Leaf Maca Root Strawberry Flavor 40 ct

by MedPlex Online Dispensary
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Get ready to spice up your love life with some tasty strawberry flavored libido enhancing gummies. Made with all natural ingredients containing 200mg of ashwaganda extract, 50mg of maca root, and 50mg of damiana leaf extract all of that in 1 gummy. We put together the top 3 ingredients for the ultimate sex gummies product.
40 count in a jar.
This product does not contain any CBD or THC extract.

Suggested use: 2 - 4 gummies per day, preferably 2 in the morning and 2 in the evening, this product does not contain caffeine. For best experience use at least 5-7 days in a row to feel enhanced libido stimulation.

Base ingredients: vegan fruit pectin
Gummies in a jar: 40 gummies
Container: child resistant, air sealed hard plastic container

About this brand

Logo for the brand MedPlex Online Dispensary
MedPlex Online Dispensary
Shop products
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, THCA, THCP, and exotic cannabinoid products in the form of gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.

MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.

MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.

Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.

This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
