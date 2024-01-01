Smokiez Cannabis THC Gummies Edibles Raspberry Sour Diesel 30 ct 3000mg
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Coming from Humboldt Seed Organization, Raspberry Diesel is a mouthwatering hybrid that crosses Sour Diesel and Sweet Cherry Afghan. Buds are light green with the tasty aroma and flavor of berries with diesel undertones. A great strain for extractions, Raspberry Diesel will leave you feeling elevated with a cerebral and physical high.
