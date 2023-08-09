About this product
Discover the Torch Live Sugar Blend Disposable, packing 3.5 grams of THC-P and 8OH-9 THC inside a conveniently portable preheating disposable vape pen.
Torch Live Sugar Blend Disposable 3.5G Features:
• Capacity: 3.5G (3500mg)
• Battery Capacity: Integrated Rechargeable
• Cannabinoid: THC-P, 8OH-9
• Concentrate: Live Resin, Terpenes
• Heating Element: Ceramic Coil
• Firing: Draw-Activated
• Preheating Function
• LED Battery Life Indicator Light
• Chassis Construction: Polycarbonate
• < 0.3% Delta-9 THC
• No Fillers
• 3rd Party Lab Tested
• Charging: Type-C Port
Available Options:
Blackberry Muffin (Indica) | Bull Rider (Indica) | Death Star (Indica) | Golden Goat (Sativa) | Gorilla Bomb (Sativa) | Khalifa Kush (Indica) | Peach Mimosa (Sativa) | Pineapple Fritter (Hybrid) | Raskal OG (Sativa) | Sour Raspberry (Hybrid)
About this brand
MedPlex
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, THCA, THCP, HHC and exotic cannabinoid products in the form of gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
