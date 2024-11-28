

What Is The Difference Between THC Gummies And Other Edibles?

by Heidi Watson 28 Nov 2024



Happy people who love cannabis THC edibles can certainly appreciate THC gummies packed with the potent, relief promoting cannabinoid, THC, and tasty, natural fruit flavors. In many cases edibles can vary in their potency from chocolate to chocolate or cookie to cookie, THC gummies deliver a consistent dosage in every bite. Infused gummies are also less messy and easily portable, unlike some edibles. THC gummies offer delicious fruit flavor that’s hard to beat!



Yes of course, there are other cannabis thc edibles as well. How do THC gummies compare against Just CBD gummies, THC Chocolate, and more? And how do these edibles compare with other classic ways of consuming the ganja, like thc vapes and thc pre-rolls?



That’s a lot of THC to take into consideration. Here, we’re gonna stack other popular cannabis edibles next to THC gummies and discover their differences. In the end, we’ll help you decide if THC gummies are right for you and recommend some personal favorites. But first, we need to get down to the basics!

What Is THC?



In all cannabis plants, from hemp to marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is one of the most abundant, most prevalent, and most potent cannabinoids. THC is one of the few to deliver red-eyed giggles. (THC gets you baked. Like really baked.) But cannabis is teeming with other cannabinoids, each one offering its own list of unique effects. In today’s cannabis-consuming age, many of these cannabinoids find their way into a vast number of edibles, endulging your mind with snoozy, energizing, or soothing benefits. And that, ladies and gents, leads us to the other most popular cannabis compound found in tasty edibles: CBD.

Difference Between CBD & THC



Cannabidiol (CBD) is cannabis’ most popular wellness compound. This cannabinoid delivers the plant’s well-known effects on sleep, mood, stress relief, minor pain, and more—all wrapped in tasty CBD edibles. On its own, CBD makes for a pretty fantastic wellness supplement, offering adults a reliable, natural sleep aid, stress reliever, and mood booster. The main difference between CBD and THC is that CBD is non-psychoactive, and THC is.



But, that’s only when these two are apart. When paired with THC, CBD really shines. When these two cannabinoids tango together, they balance each other out, leading to a calm, yet euphoric ride through the cosmos. You’ll feel baked, sure, but you may also feel centered, and at one with nature. Experience these cannabinoids in tandem with Alpha CBD + Delta 9 THC gummies in cherry lime flavor! These gummies are made with a balanced serving of both CBD and THC, letting you enjoy a more rounded, blissful experience.



What Are THC Gummies?



In the scope of THC products, THC gummies are one type of edible that garners a ton of praise, including newbies, experienced and everyone in between. These are bite-sized, fruit-flavored chews, often packed with various THC molecules, like THC-P, delta 8, delta 9, and THC-A. These gummies either sport a multi-cannabinoid formula or feature one and only one THC compound, like delta 8, delta 9, or HHC. Plus, these gummies come with all-natural fruit flavors and hemp-based extract, giving you ridiculously good tastes and mind-bending effects.

Difference Between CBD Gummies & THC Gummies



The main difference between CBD gummies and THC gummies is their formulas. While CBD gummies often carry complementary wellness compounds, like vitamins, melatonin, or focus-heavy ingredients, THC gummies unite seriously good flavors with seriously potent cannabinoids to deliver a night of extraordinary experience.



Another distinction between these two fruity bites is their effects. CBD gummies promote good vibes with zero euphoria. THC gummies promote even better vibes with maximum euphoria (as reported by most users). So, if you wanna just chillout and relax, CBD gummies are best for you. However, if you want to experience an elevated and what some would say an out of this world connection, THC gummies should be at the top of your list.



How Edibles Work



After you eat a gummy, what happens? Not much, right? Just hanging out, flipping tiktok videos, and waiting for the fun to kick in. But, when you puff off a THC vape cart or a THC disposable vape, you usually feel the effects kick in almost instantly, taking you on an F16 jet fighter flight within 0 to 60 seconds.



Gummies work in your body differently than vapes; edibles need a bit longer to work their magic—first, the gummy moves through your digestive tract. Here, the THC molecules break away. They absorb into your liver, then your bloodstream, and finally your endocannabinoid receptors, where they plug the sound-system in and get the fun started—around 30 minutes to two hours after you’ve taken the gummy. And this timeline can change depending on the person. So, get ready to take a gummy, sit back, and wait.

Long-Lasting Effects



And while these effects don’t set in for up to two hours, they do last for quite some time. A single THC edible gummy can keep the fun going for six to eight hours. (Yes, eight hours is a traditional workday.

Type of Product Effects Kick In … Effects Last …

THC Gummies 30 minutes to two hours Six to eight hours

THC Chocolate 20 to 45 minutes Four to six hours

THC Vapes & THC Prerolls Just a few minutes (or seconds) One to two hours



*Experiences may vary, depending on personal bioavailability factors (such as height, weight, and tolerance).

How to Use These Gummies



Got your gummies ready? Here’s what to do next. First, check your space. Taking a THC gummy in the wrong setting can really dampen the experience. Once you’re in a relaxing spot, pop just one gummy and just relax. Maybe put your feet up and tune into a good podcast. Keep in mind that depending on your body composition, it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours for the effects of an edible to kick in. So, while you’re waiting, make sure you're set and setting are primed for a good time.

Now, here at Medplex online dispensary, we all love THC gummies; we’ve perfected them, after all. But we know THC gummies might not be your ideal squeeze, your psychotropic selection, or your chosen chariot for cheer. And that is perfectly fine.

We have an variety of other psychoactive delectables to help you dive face-first into the wormhole. For a different shade of euphoria, check out our function mushroom with thc blueberry cotton candy gummies, available in vapes, gummies, and chocolate bites! Or, opt for a classic, loud cannabis experience with our THCA Flower or THCA Pre Rolls! Whatever you choose, Medplex helps elevate your perspective and enlighten your spiritual awareness.



