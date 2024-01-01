About this product
Dress up your retail countertops with Medusa Seed Bank branded countertop displays. Fill the large box with 12 of these candy-bar box sized grab-n-go boxes of 3, 6, or 12 seeds that allow your customers to choose from a vast array of superior genetics that will enable them to grow some killer plants right in their own backyard! Customers will appreciate the selection and available content on our website to help them from germination to drying. Don't worry, true stoners love variety in their stash so they'll keep coming back from all your delicious flower. Give those green thumbs the opportunity add some of their own love nugs to their mason jars. Customize the mix of photoperiod, autoflower, and Medusa Seed Bank Private Reserve.
Feminized Cannabis Seeds Branded Countertop Display
About this brand
Medusa Seed Bank
A boutique grower of genetically superior feminized cannabis seeds. With 40+ years of cannabis breeding experience, all cannabis seeds from Medusa Seed Bank are 100% feminized and are 100% guaranteed to germinate. The Medusa Seed Bank philosophy is simple: breed the next great cannabis strains using only the most stable parent genetics. The use of a rigorous and extensive culling process through all phases of cultivation ensures the strongest and most potent seed-bearing plants. Whether you grow at home or have a multi-hectare wholesale farm, the seeds from Medusa Seed Bank are guaranteed to germinate, guaranteed to be feminine, and guaranteed to get someone very stoned if cultivated properly. Choose from a large selection of original photoperiod and autoflower strains including the best-of-the-best in the Medusa Seed Bank Private Reserve. Into classic cannabis strains? Medusa Seed Bank carries classic feminized cannabis strains like GG4, Sour Diesel, and Glookies.
Medusa Seed Bank. Grow with Confidence.
