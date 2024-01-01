About this product
Feel the inner stream of creative energy after toking on some juicy nugs from the old school photoperiod strain, Glookies.
Originally bred by our cannabis brethren at Barney’s Farm (Hallo!), Glookies feminized cannabis seeds by Medusa Seed Bank are a wonderfully bred combination of the Gorilla Glue #4 strain and the Girl Scout Cookies strain. Finishing in 53-60 Days, Glookies consistently delivers healthy stashes of the stickiest nugs frosted with sparkly THC glitter.
Packing a whopping 24-29% THC, you can look forward to a harmony of effects as Glookies delivers an artful blend of pleasure, relaxation, creativity, and motivation.
Like all the seeds at Medusa Seed Bank, the Glookies strain is feminized. Female plants produce the dank weed that we all love. The flowering cycle (this is where the dank buds start to take shape) occurs when they receive less light per day–think fall when the cycle of sunlight changes or when you manipulate the light cycle in your indoor grow.
Glookies Feminized Cannabis Seeds
THC —CBD —
Feel the inner stream of creative energy after toking on some juicy nugs from the old school photoperiod strain, Glookies.
About this brand
Medusa Seed Bank
A boutique grower of genetically superior feminized cannabis seeds. With 40+ years of cannabis breeding experience, all cannabis seeds from Medusa Seed Bank are 100% feminized and are 100% guaranteed to germinate. The Medusa Seed Bank philosophy is simple: breed the next great cannabis strains using only the most stable parent genetics. The use of a rigorous and extensive culling process through all phases of cultivation ensures the strongest and most potent seed-bearing plants. Whether you grow at home or have a multi-hectare wholesale farm, the seeds from Medusa Seed Bank are guaranteed to germinate, guaranteed to be feminine, and guaranteed to get someone very stoned if cultivated properly. Choose from a large selection of original photoperiod and autoflower strains including the best-of-the-best in the Medusa Seed Bank Private Reserve. Into classic cannabis strains? Medusa Seed Bank carries classic feminized cannabis strains like GG4, Sour Diesel, and Glookies.
Medusa Seed Bank. Grow with Confidence.
