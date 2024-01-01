Capture the most euphoria of stoney highs in as little as a couple months with flower from the Glululemon strain. Glululemon offers a THC-packed, eyeball pulsing high that leaves the smoker wanting more...after a snack.



A Medusa Seed Bank Private Reserve original, the Glululemon strain cannabis seeds are bred from the Gorilla Glue #4 strain and the Yoga Pants strain.



With a healthy range of 22-25% THC, you can look forward to a symphony of effects as the Glululemon strain delivers an artful blend of pleasant bliss and chill.



Like all the seeds at Medusa Seed Bank, the Glululemon strain is feminized. Female plants produce the dank weed that we all love. The flowering cycle (this is where the dank buds start to take shape) occurs when they receive less light per day–think fall when the cycle of sunlight changes or when you manipulate the light cycle in your indoor grow.

read more