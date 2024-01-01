Achieve transcendent states filled with the desire for mouth-watering munchies after sparking up flower from the Medusa Seed Bank Private Reserve original, Tokyo Kong #4. The mad cultivating, breeding geniuses at Medusa Seed Bank saw a beautiful horizon when they bred the Gorilla Glue #4 strain with the Tokyo Snow strain.



Flowering in 9-10 weeks, the Indica-dominant Tokyo Kong #4 strain delivers a harvest worthy of a giant gorilla. Tokyo Kong #4 possesses an earthy undertone topped with sour and grapes.



Tokyo Kong #4 will climb right up your spine like the Empire State Building with a generous 23-26% THC content. Tokyo Kong #4 promises you a sense of elation that some might deem spiritual.



Tokyo Kong #4 is a fabulous go-to strain after a long day or week in the cubicle at work, especially if you’re climbing tall buildings for a living.



Like all the seeds at Medusa Seed Bank, the Tokyo Kong #4 strains are feminized. Female plants produce the dank weed that we all love. The flowering cycle (this is where the dank buds start to take shape) occurs when they receive less light per day–think fall when the cycle of sunlight changes or when you manipulate the light cycle in your indoor grow.

read more