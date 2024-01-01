About this product
Achieve transcendent states filled with the desire for mouth-watering munchies after sparking up flower from the Medusa Seed Bank Private Reserve original, Tokyo Kong #4. The mad cultivating, breeding geniuses at Medusa Seed Bank saw a beautiful horizon when they bred the Gorilla Glue #4 strain with the Tokyo Snow strain.
Flowering in 9-10 weeks, the Indica-dominant Tokyo Kong #4 strain delivers a harvest worthy of a giant gorilla. Tokyo Kong #4 possesses an earthy undertone topped with sour and grapes.
Tokyo Kong #4 will climb right up your spine like the Empire State Building with a generous 23-26% THC content. Tokyo Kong #4 promises you a sense of elation that some might deem spiritual.
Tokyo Kong #4 is a fabulous go-to strain after a long day or week in the cubicle at work, especially if you’re climbing tall buildings for a living.
Like all the seeds at Medusa Seed Bank, the Tokyo Kong #4 strains are feminized. Female plants produce the dank weed that we all love. The flowering cycle (this is where the dank buds start to take shape) occurs when they receive less light per day–think fall when the cycle of sunlight changes or when you manipulate the light cycle in your indoor grow.
Tokyo Kong #4 Private Reserve Feminized Cannabis Seeds
THC —CBD —
About this brand
Medusa Seed Bank
A boutique grower of genetically superior feminized cannabis seeds. With 40+ years of cannabis breeding experience, all cannabis seeds from Medusa Seed Bank are 100% feminized and are 100% guaranteed to germinate. The Medusa Seed Bank philosophy is simple: breed the next great cannabis strains using only the most stable parent genetics. The use of a rigorous and extensive culling process through all phases of cultivation ensures the strongest and most potent seed-bearing plants. Whether you grow at home or have a multi-hectare wholesale farm, the seeds from Medusa Seed Bank are guaranteed to germinate, guaranteed to be feminine, and guaranteed to get someone very stoned if cultivated properly. Choose from a large selection of original photoperiod and autoflower strains including the best-of-the-best in the Medusa Seed Bank Private Reserve. Into classic cannabis strains? Medusa Seed Bank carries classic feminized cannabis strains like GG4, Sour Diesel, and Glookies.
Medusa Seed Bank. Grow with Confidence.
Medusa Seed Bank. Grow with Confidence.
