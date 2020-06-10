To create our Auto Blue Amnesia, we have started from a cross between Amnesia and Blueberry. In this hybrid the traits from the sativa mother are distinctly present in its autoflowering version. We have reached this stage through selective crossbreeding: the smell is very floral, and it's sweet in the mouth with bubblegum aftertaste. The high is fast hitting and pretty intense even for experienced smokers and long lasting. This is the autoflowering of tomorrow, and it is already available today. The total time requested is 65-70 days.



Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.



Kind of seeds: autoflowering female



Indoor/Outdoor



40% Sativa 40% Indica 20% Ruderalis



Flowering Time: 6,5-7 weeks



Yield: up to 100 gr per plant indoor, up to 200 gr per plant outdoor



THC: 18%



http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-blue-amnesia-feminized