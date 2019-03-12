This strain has been created for those who want to use cannabis, but without having the high/stoned effect that you get normally with other types of marijuana. In this case, the CBD is king, allowing for a large selection of relaxing uses. Possible medical uses include anti-inflammatory, help with sleep, anxiety reduction, spasms reducer, antipsychotic and anti-oxidation. This is the autoflowering version of the Cannabis Light, ready in about nine weeks from germination to harvest. The plant offers medium productivity and a very high ratio of CBD:THC, so after enjoying the pungent taste of sandalwood you won't be KO, just more relaxed. Perfect for those who are seeking relief but without a high.



Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.



Kind of seeds: Autoflowering Female



Indoor/Outdoor



20% Ruderalis 75% Sativa 5% Indica



Total Growing Time: 9 weeks



Yield: up to 60 gr per plant indoor, up to 120 gr per plant outdoor



Flavor: woodsy, sandalwood, pungent



Effect: relaxation, relief



THC: <1%



CBD: 12-15%