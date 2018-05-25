About this product
This little jewel is a stable and steady producer of buds that are comparable, at the level of taste and effect, with those produced by her bigger sister: White Widow.
Normally you will enjoy the White Widow in about 12 weeks but as an automatic strain it will save you 25-30% of the time, making you enjoy this evergreen even quicker! This does not influence the beautiful fresh pine cones flavor of the traditional White Widow. The total growing time is about 65-68 days, average height.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: autoflowering female
Indoor/Outdoor
60% Sativa 20% Indica 20% Ruderalis
Flowering Time: 6,5 weeks
Yield: up to 100 gr per plant indoor, up to 200 gr per plant outdoor
THC: Up to 18%
About this strain
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
White Widow effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
