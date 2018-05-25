This auto flowering plant is the auto flowering version of the White Widow, one of the most well-known cannabis plants on the planet and one of our bestsellers ever since.

This little jewel is a stable and steady producer of buds that are comparable, at the level of taste and effect, with those produced by her bigger sister: White Widow.

Normally you will enjoy the White Widow in about 12 weeks but as an automatic strain it will save you 25-30% of the time, making you enjoy this evergreen even quicker! This does not influence the beautiful fresh pine cones flavor of the traditional White Widow. The total growing time is about 65-68 days, average height.



Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.



Kind of seeds: autoflowering female



Indoor/Outdoor



60% Sativa 20% Indica 20% Ruderalis



Flowering Time: 6,5 weeks



Yield: up to 100 gr per plant indoor, up to 200 gr per plant outdoor



THC: Up to 18%



http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-white-widow-feminized