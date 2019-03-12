This strain is derived from two Gorilla's Glue#4, one in the form of seeds brought from the US, and another in the form of a clone that has already been growing for quite some time in Amsterdam. Between its ancestors we can find members of the Chem and the Sour families, which contributed to our God's Glue ability to reach an average THC level of 25%, with peaks of 30% on selected individuals. The aroma is very complex, starting from a base of soil and diesel, completed by notes of citrus. Even though it's a hybrid, the effect is like a very strong indica, but totally happy and social.



Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.



Kind of seeds: Female



Indoor/Outdoor



60% Indica 40% Sativa



Flowering Time: 9 weeks



Yield: 500 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 800 gr per plant outdoor



Flavor: soil and diesel, citrus



Effect: happy and social



THC: 25-30%



CBD: low