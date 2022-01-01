To create this fantastic strain we have crossed two famous American strains, GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) (75%) and Nicole (25%), getting a robust and ultra powerful strain. The aroma of this strain is very complex: initially sweet then revealing notes of underwood fruits and sandalwood. The effect is very complex as well, resulting extremely strong on both mind and body, sometimes being able to enhance creativity. Mamacita's Cookies intense pleasure won't disappoint anybody, and, by the way, with a THC level of 25% she can deal with the most intense recreational users or, for medical use, to fight the most intense pain. A new gem in our collection.



Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.



Kind of seeds: Female



Indoor/Outdoor



35% Sativa 65% Indica



Flowering Time: 9 weeks



Yield: 500 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 850 gr per plant outdoor



Flavor: complex, sweet, underwood fruits, sandalwood



Effect: extremely strong body and high, creative



THC: 25%



CBD: low