We are proud to introduce the World’s First Indica Terpene Nasal Spray. Think of it as an Entourage Effect enhancer in a bottle! It is designed specifically for patients that medicate with cannabis regularly. MIST Terpene Nasal Spray delivers a micro-dose of fresh terpenes instantly into the bloodstream through the blood-brain barrier. The terpenes then bind with endocannabinoid receptors using only cannabinoids already present in the body.. Yes, you read that correctly.



First, we start with our all-natural and bench-tested nasal formula base. Then we add strain specific terpene profiles that mimic the therapeutic effects and taste of your favorite Indica cannabis strains. If an intense relaxing effect is what you crave then try our Indica Terpene Nasal Spray today! MIST Terpene Nasal Spray gives you the power of the entourage effect in your hands.



How it works: The short answer is The Entourage Effect but let’s start from the beginning. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the compound in cannabis that we all know and love but did you know that it’s actually the terpenes in cannabis that alter how it effects you? Not only does it change the effects it enhances them. This synergy is called the Entourage Effect. In short, terpenes are responsible for the type of euphoria that you experience from cannabis along with it’s classification (Indica, Hybrid, Sativa).



Suggested Use: Use to enhance or prolong the desired effects of your favorite cannabis products.



Disclaimer: You must have cannabinoids in your system for this product to work. If you are not a regular canna-user we recommend our hemp infused CBDt Nasal Spray product line instead.

