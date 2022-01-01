No longer listedEmpire Glassworks Nano Rig - 5.5" / Cookie Monster Sundae
About this product
Empire Glassworks Nano Rig - 5.5" / Cookie Monster Sundae
Features:
• 5.5" / 14mm female glass rig
• Authentic Empire Glassworks
• Cookie ice cream sundae design
• Fixed diffused downstem
• Herb slide w/ opal included
• Made in the USA
Features:
• 5.5" / 14mm female glass rig
• Authentic Empire Glassworks
• Cookie ice cream sundae design
• Fixed diffused downstem
• Herb slide w/ opal included
• Made in the USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!