The Grav Labs Gravitron Water Pipe stands 11.5 inches and features the first affordable all-glass gravity smoking system ever made. Smoke is contained within the inner chamber and consumed without leaking.
• 11.5 inches tall
• First affordable all-glass gravity system
• Sturdy borosilicate glass
